The role of the financial services industry in moving Malta’s economy in a COVID-19 situation was discussed during a webinar organised recently by FinanceMalta and which attracted over 200 online participants.

The event featured keynote interventions from two leading figures in the Maltese economy, namely Gordon Cordina, economist at E-Cubed Consultants, and Kurt Farrugia, CEO at Malta Enterprise. The webinar was introduced by FinanceMalta chairman Rudolph Psaila, followed by an address by Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and Digital Economy Clayton Bartolo. Andrea Nurchi, Fi­nanceMalta’s senior manager of business development, facili­tated the discussion.

In his introductory speech, Psaila said that despite 2020 being a challenging year, FinanceMalta has embarked on several initiatives to continue being supportive to its members, potential investors and other stakeholders. He said that these initiatives are based on five key principles, namely innovation, value creation, inclusiveness, internationalisation and being digital.

With regard to the role of government and the banking sector, he stressed on the crucial role both are playing in this respect. He added that it is important that banks continue to participate in the government guarantee schemes and that they support the economy by lending at favourable rates.

Parliamentary Secretary Bartolo thank­ed FinanceMalta for playing a key role in bringing together all stakeholders in the industry as well as investors. He said that despite the significant challenges to the Maltese economy posed be the COVID-19 pandemic, Malta started from a good position in terms of its finances and the country’s positive economic performance.

Dr Cordina delivered a presentation on the importance of financial services, saying that the industry is one of the main pillars of Malta’s economy. In 2019 it contributed to around nine per cent of the country’s Gross Value Added (GVA) when taking into account the multiplier effects. He pointed out that the industry employs 12,230 people, representing around five per cent of the total employed population.

Dr Cordina outlined a number of impacts of COVID-19 on the economy, including loss in workforce productivity and closure of businesses due to the pandemic and the health measures. However, he argued that the COVID-19 brought about benefits and opportunities as various sectors, including financial services, became more digital.

Farrugia outlined the importance of resilience in the management of the economy in such uncertain times. He said that the fact that Malta has a well-diversified economy helped buffer the impact of COVID-19 on Malta. He said the pandemic has brought about an acceleration of the adoption of technological solutions, such as digital payments, online shopping and use of contactless cards. He concluded by underlining that the financial services industry also serves as an important enabler for growth in other sectors.

The recording of the webinar is available on the FinanceMalta website https://financemalta.org/news/webinar-1-2020-video-presentations.