After spending years ahead of rivals Real Betis and flirting with potential title charges, Sevilla have fallen badly behind as they head into Sunday’s “El Gran Derbi” — The Great Derby.

Although the Clasico is the world’s most widely watched Spanish derby clash, just as fiercely contested is the battle between Seville’s big two.

Betis are flying high in fourth place, under the steady hand of Manuel Pellegrini, while Sevilla languish in 18th, embarrassingly occupying a spot in the relegation zone, fearful ahead of the clash.

