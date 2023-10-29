As per tradition, the closing act of this year’s Rolex Middle Sea Race was the final prize-giving held in the historic Mediterranean Conference Centre.

The 2023 edition of the Mediterranean’s most demanding and renowned 600 mile offshore race will be remembered for the mix of conditions and emotions experienced by the international fleet.

Unusually, the weather favoured both mammoth and minnow, turtle and hare.

A powerful maxi will be remembered for an unexpected offshore success, while one of the smallest boats will be recalled for a breathtaking performance that kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

Overall winner the 93-foot Bullitt, and second-placed 33ft double-hander Red Ruby, separated by only 24 seconds in corrected time, but forever joined in legend.

