With little more than four months to go to the start of the 43rd Rolex Middle Sea Race on Saturday, October 22, the fleet is growing daily.

Some 49 yachts from 21 countries have entered the Mediterranean’s premier 606-mile classic to date.

Comprising monohulls and multihulls, fully-crewed and double-handed, and ranging in size from the 28 metre Orsa Maggiore (Italy) down to the 9.98m Azuree 33 Nuestro (Italy), the entrants represent the broad spectrum of offshore sailing.

At the same stage last year, a similar number had entered with the final fleet count reaching 114. The Royal Malta Yacht Club, organiser since the first race 1968, is taking the current count as a positive indicator of another sizeable participation in its flagship race.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta