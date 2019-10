The Rolex Middle Sea Race kicks off today in Valletta’s Grand Harbour.

The race brings together the best of the sailing world in one place to battle it out on Malta’s seas.

A long course was designed to offer an adrenaline-packed race that was perfect for the windier conditions of the autumn season.

The race starts and ends in Malta (October 26), circumnavigating Sicily.

