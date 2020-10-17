Even with a reduced fleet, half the size of recent years, it was hard to not get sucked into the emotion and atmosphere of yesterday’s Rolex Middle Sea Race start.

The 41st edition got underway, as planned, on schedule and, most importantly, all clear. Seven starts and 50 yachts.

Given the backdrop of a global pandemic, it marks a remarkable achievement for the organisers, the Royal Malta Yacht Club, and its highly professional volunteer team. Yesterday afternoon, the main body of the fleet was streaming across towards Capo Passero on the south eastern tip of Sicily.

