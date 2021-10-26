With six yachts in harbour, and no more expected until much late Monday or the early hours of Tuesday, one might be excused for thinking the Rolex Middle Sea Race is over. Far from it.

Close to 100 yachts of the original 114 remain at sea and there is plenty left in a race that has so far delivered on its early promise. The weather pattern over the racetrack is in flux. For the smaller monohull yachts, now is the time to press on, particularly if their ambition extends beyond just completing the 606 nautical mile course.

The four large racing multihulls have all finished the 42nd Rolex Middle Sea Race, leaving only the Italian Neel 47 cruising trimaran, Minimole, on the course.

Jason Carroll’s Argo, the American MOD70, is in the box seat having wrapped up the outright race record, multihull line honours and, for the moment, top of the leaderboard after MOCRA time correction.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta