The Royal Malta Yacht Club have confirmed that the finish line of the 2021 Rolex Middle Sea Race has been moved from Marsamxett Harbour to the South Comino Channel in the limits of Ċirkewwa due to the adverse weather conditions, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The Rolex Middle Sea Race has traditionally started from the Valletta Grand Harbour with the participating boats completing their 606-nautical mile challenge at the Marsamxett Harbour, just in front of the Royal Malta Yacht Club.

However, weather conditions have deteriorated in the last hours and organisers have decided to use the South Comino Channel as the finish line for the safety of the participants that are closing in on finishing their challenge.

“Due to the adverse weather the alternative finish line at South Comino Channel has been in use since early this morning,” a spokesman for the Royal Malta Yacht Club told the Times of Malta on Wednesday morning.

