Two men traveled to Malta on Saturday and allegedly carried out a snatch-and-grab theft of a Rolex watch the very next day, a court heard on Tuesday.

Daniele Landolfi, 30, and Francesco Tanzi, 37, both from Naples, were escorted to court under arrest on Tuesday facing charges of criminal conspiracy, aggravated theft, driving a motorcycle without valid insurance cover as well as being repeat offenders.

The duo were tracked down by investigators over their alleged involvement in the snatch and grab which took place on Dingli Street, Sliema, last Sunday at around noon, when a male victim was robbed of his Rolex wristwatch worth over €2,300.

The victim and his partner had just exited a nearby restaurant when the theft occurred. The victim was able to take down the licence plate on the getaway motorbike and reported it to police.

Investigators worked their way to the suspects who had rented the bike and were due to leave Malta on Monday.

The two, assisted by an interpreter, pleaded not guilty.

No request for bail was made at the arraignment stage.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Bartolo assisted Mr Tanzi while lawyer Roberto Montalto was counsel to Mr Landolfi.