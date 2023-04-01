Just back from ‘sell out’ tours in Azerbaijan, Montenegro and Dubai, the Malta State Circus last night announced its new season of performances entitled ‘No Fit State’. The circus will once again feature many of the artists, performers and stunts well known to Maltese audiences over many years.

Never satisfied to rest on its laurels, the circus will, according to its PR agency, feature many well-loved and familiar acts but also a number of new stars and special appearances introduced for this current season.

Funded by the Maltese Taxpayers Foundation in association with the Steward Healthcare Public Well-Being Fund, this circus season brings together an experienced production team – Muscat, Mizzi, Schembri, Abela and Associates through their joint enterprise Smoking Mirrors.

In the main tent, the circus will include illusionists, contortionists, high-wire artists, jugglers, and Malta’s acclaimed troupe, the ‘you won’t believe it’ magicians. Stars will include Rosianne with her sultry dance of the fifty veils, Ian ‘the image’ with his water gymnastics, Silvio the slippery contortionist, Clayton with his amazing deckchair juggling and a host of other established artists.

Circus strongman Chris will also perform his well-publicised "real deal now you see it, now you don’t" mind and reality bending routine while blindfolded and riding a ‘multi-wheeled’ unicycle – a world first.

The star of the season will be the ‘Amazing Roberto’, newly returned from his solo season in Ragusa. He will perform jaw-dropping high wire balancing tricks, awe inspiring illusions and apparently impossible backflips, handstands, and pirouettes – all performed from fifteen metres above the crowd while simultaneously using a loudhailer.

A circus spokeswomen described his act as ‘truly breath-taking’, ‘world class’ and simply ‘mesmerising’. She also added that Roberto, despite his fame and artistry remains one of the humblest of performers in the circus.

A new ‘darker’ segment of the show features a multi-sensory experience entitled the ‘many masks of Joseph’ but we are precluded from revealing too much as this feature remains shrouded in mystery and the circus is unwilling to comment further on it.

On the surrounding stages, the production will feature a troupe of clowns, tumblers, three-card tricksters and card sharks all appropriately dressed for the occasion. One act worth watching out for features ‘El Presidente’ performing swoops and loops without appearing to move in any direction.

The ‘No Fit State’ season will as before feature the music of ever-popular band – the Faithful and will include old favourites such as ‘I don’t remember’, ‘but what about…’, ‘It’s not us, it’s them’, ‘No one told me about it’ and the historic ‘Soldiers of Steel’. As before, the show’s music will be conducted by Castille Productions.

A new feature of this run will involve the use of digital technology and WhatsApp through which audiences can follow the twists and turns performed by individual artists and acts. The season will also feature a 3-D element which requires audiences to wear special goggles and crash helmets for the ‘You won’t believe this’ segment.

Additionally, on the warm-up stage a troupe of stand-up comedians will perform specially commissioned pieces entitled ‘The tunnel’, ‘What, another new hospital’, ‘They would wreck the place’ and ‘What can I do for you?’.

As in previous seasons, Malta State Circus will provide free sweets and popcorn for all who attend their shows.

The PR agency for the Malta State Circus also hinted at the expected title of next season’s extravaganza – ‘No Laughing Matter’.