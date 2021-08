Charlie Watts, the drummer of the legendary British rock'n'roll band the Rolling Stones, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, his publicist said.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

Watts was known as the quiet man of the riotous band, which helped define the Swinging Sixties with timeless hits such as "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction".

His level head off the stage was reflected in his metronomic time-keeping on stage, counterbalancing the energy and charisma of singer Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.

Watts announced earlier this month that he would miss the resumption of the Rolling Stones' tour of the United States next month after undergoing a medical procedure.

The 80-year-old musician's spokesman had said at the time he was "unlikely to be available" when the band resumes its "USA No Filter" tour in September, following its postponement last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation," the spokesman had said.

"With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it's very disappointing to say the least, but it's also fair to say no-one saw this coming."

Stones frontman Mick Jagger had said on Twitter that the band "really look forward to welcoming Charlie back as soon as he is fully recovered".