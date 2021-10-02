Rolls-Royce's coachbuilt masterpiece Boat Tail made its global public debut at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on October 2. The car was unveiled on the Mosaic Lawn by Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. It was then available for guests and journalists to view, before returning to the privacy and seclusion that have surrounded it since it was formally revealed in May 2021.

Images of the car have been shared and admired around the world - however, this is the first time Boat Tail itself has been displayed in public. It was a unique opportunity for guests and journalists to examine the car's remarkable coachbuilt construction and extraordinary Bespoke detailing, which were designed and hand-built at the Home of Rolls-Royce in a highly demanding technical and creative project lasting almost four years.

Boat Tail marks a seminal moment in the annals of Rolls-Royce, demonstrating the marque's commitment to coachbuilding as a central part of its future direction and portfolio. It continues and accelerates a contemporary coachbuilding movement that began with Sweptail, the first coachbuilt Rolls-Royce of the modern era, which also made its first public appearance at Villa d'Este back in 2017.

Boat Tail represents a pivotal moment for the wider luxury goods sector. As a truly hand-built, one-of-a-kind creation, in which both the bodywork and interior are designed and produced to the client’s specification, Rolls-Royce Coachbuild redraws the boundaries of luxury and opens vast new possibilities for patrons of contemporary design and fine craftsmanship.

First staged in 1929 on the shores of Lake Como in northern Italy, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is one of the most important and glamorous occasions on the international lifestyle calendar.

