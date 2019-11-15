Rolls-Royce has revealed a new Black Badge version of its luxurious Cullinan SUV.

Previously featured on the firm’s Wraith and Ghost models, the Black Badge specification brings with it a range of touches which help the Cullinan to stand out even further.

It’s also been given a boost in power, with a mild ECU refresh and a new exhaust system increasing the car’s output by 28bhp and 50Nm of torque — now up to 592bhp and 900Nm of torque.

The chassis has been given some small tweaks too, with a set of vented brake discs added along with a series of edits to the suspension components. The car’s throttle response has been sharpened as well.

Notable styling changes include a set of 22-inch forged alloy wheels finished in black, along with a blacked-out radiator grille and a black chrome Spirit of Ecstasy figure on the bonnet.

Buyers are able to choose from one of 44,000 paint colours, though it’s likely that most people opting for the Black Badge will go for a new signature black paint, which is cured and then polished ten times to achieve the right finish according to Rolls-Royce.

Inside, all Black Badge models come with naked-weave carbon-fibre interior trim, and red-tipped dials too.