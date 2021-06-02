Rolls-Royce is making a return to coachbuilding, allowing customers to commission bespoke vehicles based on the firm’s platforms.

To promote the return of the service, the West Sussex-based company has revealed a new project called Boat Tail. The idea came from the classic coachbuilding technique of grafting boat hulls to Rolls-Royce chassis.

The model has been revealed to show what is possible using coachbuilding techniques and was designed over four years in collaboration with three of the company’s top clients. Three examples will be built, with each owner putting their own individual spin on it.

