Rolls-Royce has revealed the second example of its coachbuilt Boat Tail series.

This example was commissioned by someone working in the pearl industry, with a selection of pearl shells from the owner’s collection providing inspiration for the exterior paint job.

The luxury car firm describes it as ‘one of the most complex Bespoke finishes ever created by Rolls-Royce’, with a combination of oyster and soft rose with large white and bronze flakes adding a pearlescent quality that changes under different light.

A contrasting cognac colour is used for the bonnet, while the lower sills have a rose gold weave within the material’s thread.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com