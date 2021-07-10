Rolls-Royce has released a pair of models which pay tribute to record-breaking speed.

The Wraith and Dawn Landspeed Collection models celebrate the records set by British engineer Captain George Eyston in the Thunderbolt, which used two Rolls-Royce R V12 aero engines to pursue land speed records in 1937 and 1938.

A variety of interior details reference the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, America, where Eyston attempted to break world land speed records.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “With this Collection, we have revived Eyston’s memory and retold his remarkable story. Throughout Wraith and Dawn Landspeed, clients will find numerous subtle design elements and narrative details that recall and commemorate his amazing achievements, grand vision and exceptional courage.”

