Luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce has revealed its first electric vehicle and pledged to phase out combustion engines by 2030.

The car will be called Spectre and is expected to go on sale in late 2023.

Through teaser images released today, it’s clear that the Spectre will be a two-door coupe with a very similar body shape to the current Wraith. However, the details of its design are hidden by a graphic with a famous quote from company co-founder Charles Rolls.

As part of the BMW Group, the company could have accessed the new electric vehicle platform being developed by the German firm, but instead it has stuck with its own architecture.

