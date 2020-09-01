Rolls-Royce has revealed a limited-edition two-seat version of its Dawn convertible.

It’s the first client-commissioned ‘Collection Cars’ model to roll off the firm’s production line in Goodwood, West Sussex, and was photographed alongside Lake Garda.

Limited to just 50 units, the Silver Bullet draws inspiration from 1920s roadsters and ditches the regular Dawn’s rear seats in favour of titanium buttresses. Rolls-Royce calls this an ‘Aero Cowling’ which the firm says helps by ‘heightening the Collection’s sense of speed and purpose’.

The rear seats have been replaced by a titanium cowling.

In keeping with the name, the Silver Bullet incorporates plenty of silver elements across the car’s exterior. These are contrasted by dark details on areas such as the headlights and bumper.

Rolls-Royce says that its silver scheme alludes to trials cars of the past such as the Silver Dawn, Silver Kind and Silver Silence.

The Silver Bullet is the first ‘Collection Car’.

It’s powered by the same 563bhp 6.6-litre turbocharged V12 engine that drives the standard Dawn, and results in a 0-60mph (0-97km/h) time of under five seconds before topping out at 155mph (249km/h).