Rolls-Royce Motor Cars sold a record number of its luxury vehicles last year, the UK-based group announced on Monday, voicing "cautious" optimism for 2023 even as inflation remains sky-high.

Sales last year advanced eight per cent to a record 6,021 cars thanks to strong worldwide demand.

This was up from an all-time peak of 5,586 in 2021, the German-owned luxury carmaker said in a statement.

Orders for Spectre, its first all-electric car that launches later this year, beat expectations.

"2022 has been a momentous year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars," said chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos. "While we are not immune to global challenges and economic headwinds, thanks to our balanced worldwide sales strategy, we are cautiously optimistic that 2023 will be a strong year for Rolls‑Royce."

Founded at the beginning of the 20th century, the emblematic British car brand became part of German car giant BMW in 1998.