Rolls-Royce has revealed its first electric car with the Spectre – a sleek two-door coupe that represents ‘the start of a bold new chapter’.

Positioned as a spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe, the Spectre was first announced last year, with Rolls-Royce covering more than 1.5 million test miles since then, which the firm says simulates more than 400 years of use for a Rolls-Royce.

Described as an ‘ultra-luxury electric super coupe’, the Spectre gets a particularly elegant silhouette, while the grille is the widest ever fitted to a Rolls-Royce, and is also ‘softly illuminated’ with 22 LEDs. At 5.5m in length and more than 2m in width, it’s huge, and can be equipped with 23-inch alloy wheels – the largest fitted to a modern Rolls-Royce.

