Two of Europe’s most passionate fan bases will descend on Tirana for Wednesday’s Conference League final, a competition belittled by some but which has captured the imagination of Feyenoord and Roma supporters.

Starved of success in recent years, both teams travel to the Arena Kombetare knowing they will be backed to the hilt for the climax to a successful inaugural season for UEFA’s new tournament.

Such is the desire to be at the final that the 20,000 capacity stadium in the Albanian capital is nowhere near big enough, with Roma coach Jose Mourinho saying that the two teams’ fans “would have filled the Santiago Bernabeau”.

