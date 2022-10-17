Roma moved into Serie A’s top four on Monday with a 1-0 win at Sampdoria which left their hosts rooted to the bottom of the league.
Lorenzo Pellegrini’s ninth-minute penalty ensured Roma leapfrogged local rivals Lazio into fourth place, four points behind league leaders Napoli.
Jose Mourinho’s side earned a hard-fought win at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris without injured Paulo Dybala, who will potentially be out of action for Roma until January.
