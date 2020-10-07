Roma have recorded losses of over 204 million euros ($240 million) for the financial year up until June 30 largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Italian club revealed on Wednesday.

“The loss for the 2019-20 financial year is estimated at 204 million euros,” the Serie A side said of preliminary figures released at the request of Consob, the Italian stock market regulatory authority for accounts up to June 30.

AS Roma changed ownership in August with US businessman Dan Friedkin taking over from fellow American James Pallotta in a deal valued at nearly 600 million.

If Roma were already in the red before the pandemic, the health crisis accelerated their financial woes with the resulting impact on sports competitions, TV rights and sponsorship.

