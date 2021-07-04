New Roma coach Jose Mourinho on Sunday lamented the “terrible loss” of Italy left-back Leonardo Spinazzola with a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

The 28-year-old picked up the injury during Friday’s 2-1 Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Belgium in Munich, the day Mourinho arrived in Rome.

“It’s a terrible loss for Italy, but imagine how terrible it is for me who won’t have him for about six months,” Mourinho told TalkSport.

“(Chelsea’s) Emerson Palmieri is a good player, with experience. But Spinazzola was playing in an incredible way.”

