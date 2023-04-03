The Malta supporters club of the Italian Serie A side AS Roma is celebrating the 50th anniversary from its foundation.

Currently having around 200 members, the club holds the unique accolade of being the oldest Roma fan club outside Italy and has remained active in the club’s good and bad times throughout the last 50 years. It is also a club that unites all Roma’s supporters in Malta.

The Roma Club Malta is celebrating this anniversary through a number of activities spread over the year. Some of these are kept a low profile so as to target the club members whilst others are given a more public dimension.

In March arrangements were made for a delegation to visit Roma legend Bruno Conti at the club’s training centre in Trigoria and present him with a token on behalf of the Malta club, honouring his long decades of service to AS Roma.

