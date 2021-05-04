Paulo Fonseca will leave his job as Roma coach at the end of the season, the Serie A club confirmed on Tuesday.

“On behalf of everyone at AS Roma, we would like to thank Paulo Fonseca for his hard work and leadership over the past two years,” said chairman Dan Friedkin, who took over the club last summer.

“Paulo guided the team through many challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and a change of ownership, and did so with selfless integrity and great character.”

