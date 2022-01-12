Portuguese international Sergio Oliveira has signed for Roma on loan from Porto, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

In a statement Roma said that midfielder Oliveira has signed until the end of the season with an option to buy, without specifying the fee for either transaction.

“Roma have always shown a real interest in me and now I want to try and immediately help the team to achieve all its targets and continue to develop the right mentality,” said Oliveira to the club’s website

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.