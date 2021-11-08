Italy coach Roberto Mancini said on Monday Roma pair Nicolo Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini will miss this month’s World Cup qualifiers due to injuries.

Winger Zaniolo has a calf issue while midfielder Pellegrini is suffering from a knee problem ahead of Friday’s meeting with Switzerland and Monday’s trip to Northern Ireland.

Mancini, who led his side to the Euro 2020 title this summer, also said AC Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is likely to be fit despite sustaining a thigh injury in last weekend’s derby with Inter Milan.

“We will asses the situation in the days to come but it doesn’t seem to be worrying,” he said.

