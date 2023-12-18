Last season’s Europa League runners-up Roma will meet Feyenoord in a third campaign in a row after the teams were drawn together in the knockout round play-offs on Monday.

Jose Mourinho’s side beat Feyenoord in the final of the inaugural Europa Conference League in Tirana in 2022, and then came out on top in the quarter-finals of last season’s Europa League, en route to losing the final on penalties to Sevilla.

The knockout round play-offs see the teams who came third in their Champions League groups face off against the runners-up from the Europa League group stage.

The winners will advance to the last 16, where they will join the eight group winners.

