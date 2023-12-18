Last season’s Europa League runners-up Roma will meet Feyenoord in a third campaign in a row after the teams were drawn together in the knockout round play-offs on Monday.

Jose Mourinho’s side beat Feyenoord in the final of the inaugural Europa Conference League in Tirana in 2022, and then came out on top in the quarter-finals of last season’s Europa League, en route to losing the final on penalties to Sevilla.

The knockout round play-offs see the teams who came third in their Champions League groups face off against the runners-up from the Europa League group stage.

The winners will advance to the last 16, where they will join the eight group winners.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.