Roma put an end to their worrying recent run of form in Serie A by beating Spezia 2-0 on Monday and gaining ground in the race for European football.

Goals in each half from Chris Smalling and Roger Ibanez put Jose Mourinho’s side back on track following defeat at Bologna and a home hammering at the hands of champions Inter Milan last weekend.

They are up to sixth on 28 points, two points behind Fiorentina who hold the Europa League qualification spot and level with Juventus, in seventh after drawing at Venezia on Saturday.

However they are some way from their true objective of Champions League football, as they sit eight points behind fourth-placed Napoli.

