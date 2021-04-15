Roma’s Edin Dzeko scored the equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Ajax on the night to advance to the Europa League semi-finals 3-2 on aggregate in Rome on Thursday.
The last Italian team left in European competition held off the Dutch to set up a final-four clash with Manchester United who beat Granada.
Roma had won the first leg 2-1 in Amsterdam, but the Dutch dominated early in the Stadio Olimpico taking the lead after the break with a Brian Brobbey goal.
Dzeko tapped in with 18 minutes to go as the hosts held on to reach the final four of a European competition for the second time in four seasons after the Champions League in 2018.
