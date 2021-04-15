Roma are hoping to reach the semi-finals of a European competition for the second time in four seasons as they host continental heavyweights Ajax, while Arsenal hope to avoid humiliation at the hands of Slavia Prague and Manchester United look set for the last four.
AFP Sport looks ahead to the second legs of the Europa League quarter-finals, on Thursday at 1900 GMT
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us