Paulo Dybala shot Roma into a potential Italian Cup quarter-final clash with Serie A leaders Napoli with the only goal in Thursday’s 1-0 win over second-tier Genoa.

Substitute Dybala struck in the 64th minute at a packed Stadio Olimpico in Rome after skipping past the Genoa defence and rifling home from a tight angle.

His goal means Roma will likely face Napoli in the last eight next month, with both sets of fans set to be banned from going to away games after a motorway dust-up at the weekend.

