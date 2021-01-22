Roma were handed a 3-0 Italian Cup defeat to Spezia on Friday after they made six substitutions during a chaotic last 16 clash they had already lost earlier in the week.

Paulo Fonseca’s side were eliminated on Tuesday after a 4-2 extra-time defeat at the Stadio Olimpico, which they finished with nine-men after initially recovering from an early two-goal deficit to take the match beyond 90 minutes.

The capital city club were down to nine less than two minutes into extra time after Gianluca Mancini and goalkeeper Pau Lopez were both dismissed, and in the aftermath of the second red card brought on Daniel Fuzato and Roger Ibanez to take their total of subs over the allowed maximum of five.

