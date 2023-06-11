One of Malta’s rivals in next month’s U-19’s European Championships, Poland, will boast a squad composed of several players plying their trade in notable clubs in both Italy and England.

Coach Marcin Brosz selected 25 players for their preparation training camp with 11 of them playing in either Italian or English clubs.

Jordan Majchrzak, 18, is the only Italy-based player who made his senior debut after featuring for giants Roma in a 4-3 defeat against Sassuolo back in March.

