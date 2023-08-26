Iran forward Sardar Azmoun signed for Roma on loan from Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday as the Serie A club tries to hammer out a deal to take Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

Roma said they have brought in Azmoun, 28, “on a temporary basis until 30 June 2024” with “the option to make the transfer permanent”.

Azmoun, who has 45 goals in 71 appearances for his country, arrives after a difficult spell in Germany where he only scored five times since moving to Leverkusen in January 2021.

