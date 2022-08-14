Roma began their Serie A campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday, while Ciro Immobile shot Lazio to a comeback 2-1 win over Bologna.

Paulo Dybala and Georginio Wijnaldum both made their league debuts for Jose Mourinho’s Roma but it was an older hand in Bryan Cristante who decided the match in the 33rd minute.

Italy international Cristante claimed the points with a drive from the edge of the area which took at least one deflection before nestling in the bottom corner.

