Roma pounced on Juventus being slapped with a massive points deduction by seeing off Spezia 2-0 on Sunday and provisionally moving into Serie A’s Champions League positions.

Jose Mourinho’s team are fourth in Italy’s top flight after Sunday’s matches thanks to goals in each half from Stephan El Shaarawy and Tammy Abraham and the Italian Football Federation’s (FIGC) decision to dock Juve 15 points on Friday.

Juve are still officially third as their punishment isn’t yet represented in the league table but as long as Atalanta, who started the day level with Roma, don’t win at the Allianz Stadium in Turin later the capital club will be in the top four come the end of the day.

Roma are level on 37 points with Inter who host Empoli on Monday and just one behind second-placed AC Milan ahead of the champions’ trip on Tuesday to Rome to take on Lazio, the other team who can move above Roma into the top four.

