Roma missed the chance to draw level on points with second-placed Inter in Serie A after drawing 1-1 at lowly Lecce on Saturday as Georginio Wijnaldum made a long-awaited return from injury.

Jose Mourinho’s team moved up to third, level with AC Milan on 41 points, but local rivals Lazio can overtake them if they beat fellow Champions League contenders Atalanta in Saturday’s late game.

Roma made a terrible start when an under-pressure Roger Ibanez turned the ball into his own net from a corner in the seventh minute.

Paulo Dybala equalised from the penalty spot 10 minutes later following a Lecce handball in the area as Roma reacted strongly to the early setback.

