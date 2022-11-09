Roma teenager Cristian Volpato rejected numerous 11th-hour attempts to convince him to play for Australia at this month’s World Cup, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said.
The 18-year-old attacking midfielder was born in Sydney but plays for Jose Mourinho’s Roma and has featured for Italy’s under-19 and under-20 sides.
He made his Serie A debut last year and has scored twice in five league appearances, including a goal and assist in a recent 3-1 win at Verona.
Arnold, who named his 26-man squad for Qatar on Tuesday, said he had tried to persuade Volpato “right up until 11:00 pm”.
“It’s not my decision, I spoke to Cristian yesterday three times, before that I’d spoken to him on numerous occasions,” he told reporters.
Click here for full story
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us