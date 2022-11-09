Roma teenager Cristian Volpato rejected numerous 11th-hour attempts to convince him to play for Australia at this month’s World Cup, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder was born in Sydney but plays for Jose Mourinho’s Roma and has featured for Italy’s under-19 and under-20 sides.

He made his Serie A debut last year and has scored twice in five league appearances, including a goal and assist in a recent 3-1 win at Verona.

Arnold, who named his 26-man squad for Qatar on Tuesday, said he had tried to persuade Volpato “right up until 11:00 pm”.

“It’s not my decision, I spoke to Cristian yesterday three times, before that I’d spoken to him on numerous occasions,” he told reporters.

