Roma’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League suffered another blow on Friday as a 3-2 home defeat by Bologna extended the capital club’s winless streak to three Serie A games.

Paulo Fonseca’s fifth-placed side remain level on points with fourth-placed Atalanta, who visit Fiorentina on Saturday, before the two teams meet in Bergamo next weekend.

“At this moment, we are too anxious, so I must consider what I can do to change this situation,” Roma boss Fonseca told Sky Sport Italia.

“We must work to change this. It’s not overly dramatic, it might all seem negative right now, but we just need courage.”

Riccardo Orsolini took advantage of an error by English defender Chris Smalling to grab a 16th-minute advantage for Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico, before Stefano Denswil’s dreadful own goal drew Roma level just six minutes later.

But Gambian international Musa Barrow scored excellent individual efforts either side of half-time to send Bologna on their way to victory.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s header gave the home side hope with 18 minutes remaining, but Bryan Cristante was sent off shortly afterwards to end any thoughts of a comeback.

Bologna climbed to sixth in the table after their third straight win, one point above Cagliari and Parma in the race to qualify for the Europa League.

On Saturday, Serie A leaders Juventus visit Verona, before second-placed Inter, three points off the pace, face city rivals AC Milan on Sunday.