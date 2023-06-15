Pottery believed to date back to the Roman period and an agricultural trench was discovered at Triq is-Salini, Naxxar, during excavation works by the Water Services Corporation.

The archaeological monitor on site immediately identified the find and alerted the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage about the discovery.

The discovery was made when the workers were cutting a trench along the road to extend the water services in the road beneath the Telgħa t’Alla u Ommu.

In a post on Facebook, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage explained that agricultural trenches are frequently found during excavation works, typically associated with traditional agricultural techniques to provide better anchorage to the roots of cultivated crops.

What was particular about this agricultural trench was that it contained Roman period pottery which had clearly been carefully placed within this trench. This consisted of a large open bowl within which a cooking pot with a lid, a small plate and a jug had been placed.

The artefact was found placed inside an agricultural trench. Photo: SCH

“It is unusual for whole (items) to be placed within an agricultural trench, and the purpose for their placement in this trench is unknown,” the SCH said.

It said that when the road was first formed decades ago, the items were compressed and partly fragmented in place, with the original tarmac layer lying directly above them.

Notwithstanding this, the archaeology monitor on site, with the assistance of officers from the Superintendence, conducted full documentation and excavation of the feature. The artefacts will now be conserved, analysed and re-constructed where possible.

It is understood that the officers within the Superintendence will carry out further studies on these pottery objects with the aim of shedding light on their historical meaning and the purpose for which they were placed in this agricultural trench.