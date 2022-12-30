A Romanian court on Friday ordered the 30-day detention of former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate following his arrest for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group.

Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for Romania's anti-organised crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), told AFP Friday that four suspects - British-US national Tate, his brother and two Romanian citizens - had been placed in pre-trial detention for 30 days following their arrest late Thursday.

"At the beginning of 2021, (the) four suspects formed an organised criminal group with a view to committing the crime of human trafficking on the territory of Romania, but also other countries," said prosecutors from Romania's organised crime and terrorism investigations directorate (DIICOT) in a statement dated Thursday.

The four allegedly trafficked, recruited and exploited women by coercing them into "pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material" online.

So far six victims have been identified who have been sexually exploited by the suspects.

Several locations were raided across Romania as part of the investigation launched in April.

Tate appeared on the Big Brother television show in 2016, but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

Tate, who moved to Romania several years ago with Tristan, has been banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic remarks, but was allowed back on Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company.

On Wednesday, Tate got into an argument with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter after he tweeted that he owned cars which were producing "enormous emissions".

Thunberg replied, "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com," she wrote.

It was in response to this that Tate then posted a video, smoking a cigar in a bathrobe before a box of pizza was placed in front of him.

This screenshot from the official Twitter account of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg), released on December 30, 2022 shows an exchange of messages on Twitter between Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate. Photo: AFP