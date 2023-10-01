Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said Saturday’s 84-0 win over Romania gives his side “good momentum” before next week’s Rugby World Cup showdown with Ireland.

Scotland sit third in Pool B after the bonus-point victory and head to Paris for a crucial match against the world’s top-ranked team next Saturday.

They will need victory at the Stade de France against a team that has beaten reigning champions South Africa in this tournament to at least finish on the same number of points as Ireland.

Former Scotland fly-half Townsend made 13 changes to his team and winger Darcy Graham scored four of the Scots’ 12 tries.

