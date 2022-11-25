A bargain exhibition of paintings will be held at St Patrick’s Salesian School in Sliema on Saturday and Sunday in aid of young people in difficulty.

A poster of the exhibition

It is one of the cultural activities organised by the Salesians of Don Bosco, whose school has been catering for young people who need love, care and a home since 1908.

The school’s mission is to make them independent and prepare them to face life in a positive and healthy way.

Many of the paintings on sale are by renowned artists, including the painting of the Crying Child by Romano Mussolini, son of Benito.

The sale offers an opportunity to buy unique Christmas presents.

Open from 9am to 7pm both days, with free parking on school grounds. For more details call Fr Charles Cini SDB on 79492555.