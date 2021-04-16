Roma’s former England defender Chris Smalling was threatened by three armed burglars at his home in the Italian capital in the early hours of Friday, Italian media reported.

The criminals broke in at around 5:00am on Friday morning and forced the footballer to open a safe, which contained watches and jewellery, the ANSA and AGI agencies reported.

Smalling was in his Rome home with his wife and son and other family members, ANSA said.

