Rome’s Stadio Olimpico has been “fully confirmed” as a venue for Euro 2020 matches after the Italian government guaranteed the presence of at least 25 percent of fans, UEFA announced on Wednesday.

Rome was one of four of the 12 host cites threatened with having its matches removed because it could not give assurances that spectators would be allowed into grounds given the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

“The authorities have guaranteed at least 25 percent of the stadium’s capacity will be filled,” European football’s governing body said.

“As a result, UEFA considers Rome to be fully confirmed as a venue for the tournament.”

Three other cities — Munich, Bilbao and Dublin — have until April 19 to provide UEFA with additional information on their plans for spectators.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta