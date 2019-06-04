When test-driving an Alfa, the expectation benchmark is always turned up a notch. That feel-good factor, cool and ‘look-at-me, I’ve-got-style-and-elegance’ feel always accompanies any Alfa car, let alone this Giulietta.

One of the best-looking cars around, the Giulietta is stylish inside and outside, making drivers feel special every time they get behind the wheel. The dashboard is nice and clean, with solid, hardwearing plastics, leathers and other materials throughout.

Fun to drive and economical, the Giulietta has plenty of space and storage and handles pretty well. It turns into corners sharply and delivers a great grip, although there’s a bit of leaning through bends. It’s very reactive when the pedal is put to the metal, and the road-holding and racing feel is typically Alfa. Braking and co-ordination of the car’s controllability is exceptional. The gearshift on the manual version we drove is particularly precise, with short and smooth changes.

The Giulietta has a wide range of engines and even the less powerful ones give a great performance. Petrol fans can choose from a 1.4-litre unit and the super 1.4 units, both with 120bhp and then there is the diesel version, both 1.6 JTD also with 120 bhp.

All Giulietta models have Alfa’s DNA driving mode selector, which changes the reactions of engine, brakes and accelerator. Alfa has also managed to put together a very competitive package, rubbing shoulders with the best.

Stylish and reliable Italian hatch

The suspension is comfort-oriented and very reasonably forgiving, feeling great and sporty when driving. In fact, the frequent general surface dimples of the Maltese roads and even larger speed bumps are not an issue – obviously, when it comes to hitting the sharper intrusions such as deep potholes, the hefty thud is felt through the cabin – but show us a car which would do better.

The Giulietta can also serve as a family vehicle as the boot is spacious and can handle a good shopping spread.

Inside the cabin five adults seat comfortably with ample head and shoulder space, as well as generous leg room. The driver also has a clear all-round visibility.

The Giulietta is the typical, stylish and reliable Italian hatch that will never fail to put a smile on your face. It’s true what is said in the automotive industry – once an, Alfista always an Alfista.