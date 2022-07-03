As I walked through the gates of the Msida Bastion Gardens, a smile came across my face at the thought of how WhatsTheirNames Theatre could not have picked a more fitting setting for their take on William Shakespeare’s tragic tale of star-crossed lovers.

The tranquil historic garden is the final resting place of diplomats, war heroes and even the father of the Maltese language, Mikiel Anton Vassalli. Yet, as I walked among the headstones, all I could think about was whether their death had caused agonising grief to their loved ones. Did they ever experience love as deep, lustful and, perhaps, as forbidden as that of Romeo and Juliet?

My thoughts aside, I luckily managed to find a seat in the last row while the audience settled for the final (and sold-out) performance of Romeo and Juliet, WhatsTheirNames’ seventh Shakespeare production.

Staged at the Msida Bastion Gardens between June 21 and 26 under the direction of Philip Leone-Ganado, the play featured Gianni Selvaggi, Tina Rizzo, Joseph Zammit, Joe Azzopardi, Becky Camilleri and Sandie Von Brockdorff.

What I believe makes people come back to WhatsTheirNames’ Shakespeare productions, and arguably what lures in new viewers, is the combination of unusual yet intimate outdoor venues, the simple costume choices and, of course, the stellar cast who take on two or three different roles throughout the play.

That is why, despite being the most famous and retold love story in the world, for over two hours, the audience experienced a roller-coaster of emotions, one moment in fits of laughter and holding their breaths in the next, watching as the scenes slowly unfold our lovers’ tragic doom.

While we first meet Romeo (Selvaggi) seeming melancholy and upset over being in love with someone who does not return his feelings, in the following scenes, he is seen as impulsive, fun, intelligent and, at times, short-tempered.

Selvaggi’s performance woes the audience in one particular scene, when he is told by Prince Escalus (Azzopardi) that he is banished from Verona because he killed Tybalt Capulet, Juliet’s cousin (Camilleri). His torture at the thought of being separated from Juliet is palpable.

Juliet is portrayed fantastically by Rizzo, reminding me of what it was like to be a young 13-year-old experiencing how new feelings of love feel like a flash of lightning and as deep as the ocean.

Her excitement and giddiness bring a certain warmth to the stage, and one cannot help but also fall in love with the couple, if not solely her, as Romeo and Juliet exchange words during the famous balcony scene.

One scene which had me at the edge of my seat was that of Juliet’s speech just moments before she swallows the contents of a vial she was given by Friar Laurence (Von Brockdorff). The once bouncy young Juliet is now wrestling with thoughts of fear and hesitation before she takes the sleeping potion.

The audience hangs on to every word, every question Juliet poses to us, and makes us aware of how much she loves Romeo and the lengths she is willing to take to be with him.

A silence filled the air as Juliet takes her life and loved ones find the couple dead in each other’s arms

Other mentionable moments were Mercutio’s (Azzopardi) comical and teasing comments to Romeo and Von Brockdorff’s portrayal of Friar Laurence, who continuously tries to help the star-crossed lovers yet warns them and the audience of their doomed fate.

Camilleri’s take on Lady Capulet is also impressive, as the once cold and selfish character morphs into a more emotional and loving mother when she finds Juliet apparently dead.

Yet, I believe Zammit’s portrayal of the Nurse stole the show and the audience’s heart. His performance as Juliet’s ally and trusted confidant is charming and fun, and his attention to how such a character should look, sound and move around the stage – from facial expressions to tone – was perfect.

The staging, designed by Francesca Mercieca, is simple yet intimate and

effective, overlooking the beautiful view of Pietà. The only issue with the play was the constant interruption by some tacky and loud music from events in the surrounding area. At times, some audience members could be seen struggling to catch the actor’s words, which were drowned out by the music.

Joseph Zammit’s portrayal of the Nurse stole the show and the audience’s heart.

There were moments when the interruptions were also ironic, for example when a hyped pop song played while Lady Capulet mourned the loss of her seemingly dead daughter. Lyrics of cheer and celebration echoed on as she recounts how they must now arrange for a burial feast instead of a wedding.

Despite the humidity in the night air, one still felt a chill when Juliet woke up to find Romeo dead, his lips still warm with the life he took just moments ago. A silence filled the air as Juliet takes her life and their loved ones find the couple dead in each other’s arms.

That silence is only stifled once the couple ‘awaken’ and Selvaggi is handed a guitar, which he begins to strum while the rest of the characters sing along, bringing the play to an end.

WhatsTheirNames Theatre caught my attention back in 2016 with their first Shakespeare production of The Two Gentlemen of Verona in the small and cosy pub in Valletta. Since then, I and many others watched as the familiar actors morphed into different characters and entertained us year after year.

The company’s Shakespeare productions have now become a staple of the local summer calendar. I wait, with sweet sorrow, to see what they will come up with next.