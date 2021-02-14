Talks are under way for a multi-million euro regeneration of the Romeo Romano Gardens in Sta Venera.

With a vision to upgrade the garden in an organic style in a way that respects the style and atmosphere of the historic grounds, the concept will retain much of the natural aesthetic of the garden’s architecture, sources have said.

Discussions with the Environment Ministry are still ongoing, with plans to turn the French-style garden into a greener and more elaborate public garden which will include a kitchen garden and family area for children. The park would eventually be managed by Ambjent Malta.

A spokesperson for the Environment Ministry confirmed plans to renovate the garden but declined further comment, saying that an announcement would be made once plans are finalised. A ‘secret garden’ in the middle of an urban sprawl, the Romeo Romano Gardens were built in the 18th century and originally formed part of the garden complex of Casa Leoni in Santa Venera.

In 1977, the back gardens were sectioned off and opened up to the public. Originally built as a summer residence for Grand Master Manoel de Vilhena, Palazzo Manoel, or Casa Leoni, earned its name from the four elaborate stone-carved lions that guard its facade.

The walled garden complex is a typical expression of the Maltese Baroque style and the property was designed by French military engineer Charles François de Mondion.

The gardens are one of the largest founded by the Knights of St John, rivalled only in scale by San Anton Gardens.

Its high walls and lush foliage offering respite from the constant hum of city dwelling, the garden is characterised by a number of wide foot paths, crisscrossing flower beds and mature trees, and includes a stone carved fountain.

Casa Leoni has served multiple uses throughout the years, including as a command centre for Maltese insurgents during the French blockade and as a resi­dence for the Governor of Malta for some time during the colonial period.

It briefly served as a museum in 1952 but was mainly in use as a government primary school until 1968.

Today the building houses the Ministry for Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Change.